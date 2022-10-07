JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Medgar Evers Library was almost filled to capacity as Jackson residents in Ward 3 gathered to discuss their most recent water bills.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday night to discuss water bills and how he plans to help. Stokes plans to begin helping people appeal their bills on Friday for those who have received a cut off notice and those with outrageous bill.

Stokes emphasized to the crowd that if they are in the middle of an appeal, the city cannot disconnect their services; that is if the rules have not changed.

Many argued how could the city generate such bill costs when they were without water for two months. Many also had not received a bill in months.

The final outcome of the water bills now has to go through the city council.