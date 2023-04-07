JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson has been without garbage pickup for almost a week after Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the City Council failed to agree on a vendor.

With no solution in sight, trash drop off sights have been set up at the Metrocenter Mall. On Friday, hundreds of people were lined up to dispose of trailers full of trash. Multiple dumpsters were filled in less than an hour.

Residents said they’re trying to find a way to get their garbage out to the sight and watching the ongoing disagreement between city officials is taking a physical and mental toll.

“It’s the back and forth with the council and the mayor and not solving the situation. They’re not getting that it is an inconvenience to the people of Jackson and a disservice to the people of Jackson to have to deal and see all the back and forth and not getting a compromise,” said Emelle Broome, who lives in Jackson.

“I’m in a power wheelchair. I’ve been down since 1992 and haven’t worked, so it’s a real inconvenience. I have to pay people to put my garbage in my truck because I can’t walk that far. I can only take like two or three steps. I’m in pain every day,” stated Anthony Watson, who lives in Jackson.

Household trash can be dropped off Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the city landfill on Interstate 55 in Byram.