JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are disgusted with the current circumstances of how the City of Jackson has no trash collection.

Flies circled the uncollected trash at the Charles Tisdale Library lot in North Jackson. The growing mountain of garbage sits directly across from Smilow Prep School, along with neighborhoods and apartment complexes surrounding the lot.

Community members said this is despicable, and it’s unfortunate that city leaders cannot come to an agreement.

“It’s not fair to the other people in this community. And what’s going on to us in general isn’t fair to the community,” said Greg Griffin, who lives in the area.

Residents said there were large dumpsters for people to put their garbage in earlier this week, but once crews came to clean up and collect the trash, the dumpster was not replaced.