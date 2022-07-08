JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department hosted a water distribution at Precinct 1 on July 8.

Neighbors said they are frustrated now that the boil water notice hit the two-week mark.

“I thought it was a neighborhood problem, but we been having problems out of the south Jackson ever since God knows when. I went to one over there, the one over there by Forrest Hill, I don’t know if I missed it or they were out, there was nobody over there. They need to do their job, what they are required. We’re getting enough funding in Jackson, Mississippi. We can go all across the state but can’t take care of home first, ” explained Jeanette Smith, who lives in the city.

“I can get one case of water instead of going to the north at Tougaloo. That was too far for me to go, so when it’s close around, I try to go,” said Sylester Watts, who also lives in Jackson.

The city plans to distribute water every day until the city boil water notice is lifted.

On Friday, the boil water notice for Jackson’s well water connections was lifted.