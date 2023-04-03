JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are upset with the amount of trash piling up in their neighborhoods. After the contract with Richard’s Disposal ended, Jackson now has no one to collect garbage.

Officials said they will continue to search for a solution to this problem. Until then, residents said waiting to pick up trash will only cause a bigger mess.

“Now you’re going to have a whole week coming up this Saturday. That garbage is going to get higher and higher. It’s going to take a while for them to pick it up. So when they do pick it up, they are going to have to do three or four trucks at a time. Just pick up the garbage, what they should’ve been doing in the first place,” said Goldie Watson, who lives in Jackson.

Frustrated neighbors said these types of issues give off a bad image, because the city looks like they don’t know what they are doing.

“Jackson ain’t never look like this. When I came up in here, it was a pretty place, and I was crazy about it out here. Now, I feel like running and don’t know where to run to,” said Shirley Martin, who lives in Jackson.

Some said the focus on garbage is steering people away from other major concerns, including crime and water.