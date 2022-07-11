JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors expressed their frustration in recent days over their trash not being picked up in their area.

As Jackson’s trash debacle continues, city leaders are growing weary. Richard’s Disposal leaders said they’re working to get back on schedule after running behind from the 4th of July holidays.

On Friday, a judge ruled in favor of the Jackson City Council saying the mayor could not veto a ‘no’ vote in the garbage contract case.

Over the weekend, Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said he will block any appeal made by Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba with a city ordinance.

City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1, said he wants to put the city’s trash pickup dispute to bed and focus on other pressing matters impacting Jacksonians.

“Some people have had trash picked up a day later. I’m about as exasperated as that as they are, but the fact is that’s back in the mayor’s inbox to do something about that,” said Foote.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office about the garbage contract. They released the following statement.