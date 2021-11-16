Jackson neighbors frustrated with water issues after citywide boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The entire City of Jackson was under a precautionary boil water notice as of Tuesday, November 16 due to an issue at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment plant. The notice affects surface water connections.

Neighbors went to grocery stores on Tuesday to stock up on bottled water. Shoppers at the Cash Saver on Raymond Road said this isn’t the first time they’ve had to deal with the issue, and they’re tired of it.

“When I tried to turn on my water at home, it wouldn’t turn on,” said one shopper. “I can’t keep taking this. It just keeps on constantly happening, and I got to take a shower.”

“It’s a situation where the city’s going to have to do something,” said another shopper. “Hopefully, the money that’s coming in from the government will help all that. Hopefully. I understand that the infrastructure is old, and it needs to be repaired, but this is something that should have been done or at least been started years ago.”

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said once the pressure is restored, it will take two positive tests from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to lift the boil water notice.