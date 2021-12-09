Jackson neighbors outraged by illegal dumping of Clarion Ledger newspapers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shocked and outraged are the emotions Pastor P.J. Williams of Cornerstone Baptist Church felt after seeing a pile of Clarion Ledger newspapers dumped at an abandoned home on Camilla Drive. He has lived on the street for more than 30 years.

“We just can’t have that. There’s a whole pallet where they just pulled it off the back of the truck and dropped it here,” he said.

There were multiple loads of newspapers, indicating this has happened several times.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Clarion Ledger for answers. We were directed to customer service and were told the district manager would call back within 24 to 48 hours. There has been no respond via email.

“We’re just asking the Clarion Ledger to find out who’s dumping and clean it up so we will be able to rest,” said Williams.

“I know it’s a lot of illegal dumping going on around Jackson, but my thing is just because we’re in South Jackson don’t necessarily mean that we have to look like South Jackson,” said neighbor Aubrey Williams.

Aubrey said he was interested in purchasing the abandoned home where the newspapers sit, but he’s not anymore.

“This has to stop. A person like myself that looks to bring the neighborhood up, I can bring it up because I’ll be too far down to try to bring it up.”

Both men said this isn’t the first notice of dumping on this property. They hope by speaking out it will prevent illegal dumping in the years to come.