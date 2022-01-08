Jackson neighbors participate in Roll-off Dumpster Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held the annual Roll-off Dumpster Day on Saturday, January 8.

Held at the Jackson Metrocenter Mall, neighbors participated to help beautify the Capital City. The event allows the community to dispose of furniture, small appliances, accessories and more.

“This event is awesome. I think more people need to take advantage of these dumpsters out here instead of dumping them on the city streets of Jackson. That would make our community look a whole lot better,” said Jackson neighbor Michael Funchess.

While the event allows for the disposal of large items, some items like tires, chemicals and gas tanks were not accepted.