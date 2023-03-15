JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Weeks after the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) placed Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson on administrative leave, he resigned.

The IHL named Hudson the 12th president of the university in 2020. In January 2023, the Clarion Ledger reported that the JSU faculty senate expressed no confidence in Hudson during a meeting.

Jackson neighbors said there needs to be stability when it comes to leadership at JSU.

“It’s sad. It is real sad because we are Black men. We will be making examples and showing people will be supposed to be doing it. It’s sad because two years, three years ago, the same thing happened,” expressed Goldy Watson, a barber at Adams Corner.

Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony will continue serving as temporary acting president. The Board of Trustees will discuss future leadership of Jackson State at its board next meeting on Thursday, March 23.