JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal government announced on Wednesday, January 26 its action against the City of Jackson for failing to repair and maintain the city’s water treatment plant equipment.

Boil water notices are common to Jackson neighbors and some said they’ve had enough. For over a week, South Jackson neighbors have experienced little to no water pressure. For those that have had their water restored, they said drinking water is the least of their worries. They fear bathing in it.

“My water does have low pressure and it does have lead in it. When I bathe in it, I can see lead in the water. I’m concerned about the health issues,” said South Jackson neighbor Schnabee Bridges.

The City of Jackson has 45 days to correct the deficiency as laid out by federal officials. Meanwhile, the state is expected to receive $79 million in federal infrastructure funds.