Jackson neighbors see increase in car burglaries

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson neighborhood is on high alert after teens were caught on camera trying to break into cars.

Neighbors living along Kaywood Drive said they have seen a spike in car break-ins. Surveillance footage on the Nextdoor social media app shows what appears to be two individuals surrounding three parked vehicles in front of a home.

According to the neighbor, the unidentified, armed teens were scouting car doors. Others living in the neighborhood said they’ve been subject to car break-ins themselves. There is security enforcement in the community during the day and at sundown by Jackson police officers in Precinct 4, but the problem is crime is throughout the capital city.

“I’m concerned. It’s all over Jackson. In our neighborhood, I’m really concerned,” said homeowner Bobby Parks.

The coronavirus hasn’t been kind to car owners as well. More people staying home more than ever to prevent the spread makes them easy targets for opportunistic thieves.