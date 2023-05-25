JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) warned Jackson residents of a substantial sewer break in Northeast Jackson that intensified a long-issued water contact advisory for an area creek.

MDEQ’s Office of Pollution Control received and responded to a sewage related complaint Wednesday afternoon from a resident who lives near White Oak Creek.

Officials said MDEQ’s Field Services team verified the complaint in the immediate vicinity of the creek, at the intersections of Ridgewood Road, Fairfax Circle, Adkins Boulevard and Timberlain Drive, and alerted officials with the City of Jackson.

The line where the break occurred is referred to by the city as the “White Oak Interceptor”. The 24” sewer line runs parallel to White Oak Creek. Officials said it appears a portion of the creek bank slid and caused the main line to collapse.

City officials told MDEQ that they are working on both a temporary and long-term fix.

Courtesy: MDEQ

White Oak Creek has been-and remains-under a water contact advisory since June 2019. Officials said the current situation requires a heightened reminder that people should avoid water contact such as swimming, wading, and fishing in the White Oak Creek area.

MDEQ officials said they will remain in contact with city officials and continue to monitor the situation.