JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Jericho Subdivision in Jackson said they are fed up with illegal dumping in the back of their properties.

Neighbors said the issue is taking away from the positivity and the beauty of the neighborhood. Piles of garbage, old tires, debris, and old furniture can be found behind the homes.

“It’s not good. I don’t know who did it, but it just started here recently,” explained Rene Chavez, who lives in the neighborhood.

Residents said they are trying to come up with solutions to fix the issue, such as cameras or car tag readers around the area. They believe that if the situation continues, more trash could pile up behind their homes.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the City of Jackson about the issue. As of Monday evening, we have not heard back.