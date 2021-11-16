Jackson neighbors upset about latest water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As another water crisis affects the City of Jackson, neighbors said they are tired of the constant water issues. A boil water notice was issued for all surface water connections Monday night after an issue at the water treatment plant.

“This has been an ongoing issue. The saddest thing about this time was people were not informed. We got up to low or no pressure. I put it on my Facebook page to see if anybody else was having problems and come to find out, it wasn’t just South Jackson,” said Patricia Jackson, who lives in the city.

According to City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams, a worker discovered the issue at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility on Saturday, November 13. They believe a bad batch of chemicals forced them to shutdown the conventional side of the plant and empty the basis.

“Last night, I had to fill my tub up with water just to know I could flush my toilet. It’s annoying because you don’t want your bathroom to be smelly, and then you can’t even take a shower when the pressure is low, and so it is just really horrible,” said one neighbor.

Neighbors said they hope the city finds a permanent solution to the water crisis.