JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson neighbors are concerned about their children’s safety due to a large hole in the middle of the street.

Neighbors said they’ve called the city multiple times about the hole, which is located on the south side of Galloway Elementary School near Pleasant Avenue.

“If the buses are coming down, they have to wait here and wait here, sometimes back up because it’s now just one lane to come through. When the buses are coming through, the buses began to rock because they’re still hitting the hole,” said Latamara Williams, who lives in Jackson.

People said the hole has been there for nearly five months. They believe the sinkhole hasn’t been repaired because of where they live.

“We’ve called the city multiple times. Everyone in the neighborhood, we got no response. Yes, we did. Some guy did come and investigated, and said he’ll be back. But have anyone come back to fix it? And then seeing children come down here playing around the hole, one got in it,” said Shirley Hamilton, who lives in Jackson.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said the neighbors are taxpaying citizens, who deserve to have their community fixed.

“If one child is hurt because of this giant hole, the City of Jackson will have blood on their hands. We’re asking that the new public works director, even though he’s not confirmed, to come to Pleasant Avenue, and let’s do something about this sinkhole,” Stokes said.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the City of Jackson on Sunday, July 23. We have not heard back.