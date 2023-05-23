JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) will soon be under new leadership with interim Chief Joseph Wade taking the helm.

People in Jackson said they are hopeful that there will be new efforts made to reduce crime, as well as increased transparency.

“We’ve haven’t had a that honest of a police force for one. I gather that much, so that would be that would be nice,” said one neighbor.

Citizens said they’re expecting Wade to increase the integrity of JPD.

“Serve the people and try to reduce crime. You know, as long as he does round up, hold the, you know, the duties of that position, that’s all we can expect,” said one neighbor.

Wade was named the interim chief after Chief James Davis announced he would retire.