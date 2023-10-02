JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owner of a Jackson nonprofit is frustrated after he said thieves stole catalytic converters from his bus fleet.

Albert Wilson, who owns Genesis and Light Center, said the theft will put him back thousands of dollars and also affects his clients.

“We are picking them up, but we’ve got other vehicles that we have to sort of use though,” Wilson said.

Catalytic converter theft is not uncommon in the Jackson-metro area. Once stolen, it’s nearly impossible to track the missing piece.

“They’re doing something with them, so they’re being sold somewhere on the market. So if they can find out where it is being sold, because it’s not just happening here, it’s happening throughout Jackson, as well. So those who are stealing them, they’re selling them somewhere,” said Wilson.