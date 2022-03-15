JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson requested grant proposals from art groups and other organizations for art and cultural projects in the city.

The Department of Human and Cultural Services will provide financial assistance for projects that support education and art activities.

The maximum award is $10,000. To be eligible, organizations must provide an at least 50% match of the projected cost. Project proposals must impact at least 350 Jacksonians.

All grant proposals must be submitted online by Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Neighbors can contact Executive Office Coordinator Beverley Durham for additional information at 601-960-0383 or bdurham@jacksonms.gov.