JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Central Mississippi on Friday, June 30.

The heat wave that has engulfed parts of the South and the Midwest has killed more than a dozen people. The deaths were reported in Texas and Louisiana.

As the temperatures continue to climb into the weekend, the City of Jackson has activated six locations across the city to act as cooling centers as temperatures continue to rise.

The following locations will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30:

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St. (601-960-1422)

New Jerusalem Church, 1285 Raymond Rd. (601-371-6772)

Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St. (601-960-2167)

T.L. Love Community Center, 2912 Holmes Ave. (601-960-2160)

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St. (601-960-1423)

Westside Community Center, 1450 Wiggins Rd. (601-960-1650)