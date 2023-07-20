JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the City of Jackson, one organization is helping shape the future leaders of the world.

The goal at Men of Honor Mississippi is to inspire, empower and educate young men. The summer enrichment program teaches young men conflict resolution, Christian values, and confidence building.

The man behind the mission is Coach Samuel West, who is the executive director.

“A lot of our young kids today don’t have a chance to be exposed to other things outside of Jackson,” West said.

With almost 30 years of teaching experience, West said he sees about an average of 35 kids each summer.

“Our mission is to save lives. Our mission is to teach our young African American young men, too. To teach them how to be some boys too young men. And to keep them alive long enough that they can get a good start in life,” he said.

Lamar Viverette is a product of Men of Honor. He started the program at the age of eight. He’s now a coach and mentor.

“A lot of these kids get, like, a false image of what a man is supposed to be. You know, because just some days around is in general, we just try to fix it. And they just so on the right path,” Viverette said.

West said he’s doing something new this year.

“This year, we’ll get a chance to monitor the young men at their particular schools. Their parents prayerfully would give me permission to go into the schools and visit with teachers and visit with the young men every other month,” he said.