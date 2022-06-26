JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held a water distribution on Sunday, prompted by the latest citywide boil water advisory.

The water distribution was held at the Sykes Community Center. Neighbors were asked to bring containers to fill up.

The distribution happened thanks to collaborative efforts with Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign.

“When the water crisis 2021 happened, it created a situation where we all realized we have to do a little more than pass out water. An organization saw that the city was in need of support, and so they donated a water box,” said Rukia Lumumba, executive director of the People’s Advocacy Institute.

Jackson neighbors can stock up on water Monday through Saturday at Sykes Community Center off of Cooper Road.

If neighbors are in need of assistance, they can call 601-885-3240.