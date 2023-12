JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run.

Officer Sam Brown said the incident occurred in the 800 block of Claiborne Avenue around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10.

Brown said the unidentified victim was apparently struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355 -TIPS (8477).