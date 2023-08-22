JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters are finally getting a pay raise.

The Jackson City Council confirmed the news during Tuesday’s finance committee meeting.

The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) secured $3 million for the raises; $1.4 million coming out of their own budget and $1.6 million from the city.

Jackson leaders had to freeze 31 positions in the fire department to free up the funding in order to make the raises possible. Although firefighters said this is not what they originally asked for, it’s a start.

“Again, we still have a way to go, but it helped the morale tremendously, being that we got something out of the deal. It wasn’t what we intended. We want it more, but we’re happy again that we’re going in the right direction,” said RaSean Thomas, a Jackson firefighter.

“However, that money has not been there in the past, and so we just had to cut. and we’re doing something that’s unprecedented. Because eventually, like I told the Council, you know, there’s some consequence at hand, but we’re going to try to work through those consequences that make everything go along smoothly,” said Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens.

Each position will receive about a $7,000 raise, which will go into effect on October 1, 2023.