Jackson police arrest 6 after new operation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six arrests were made during a special operation conducted near Highway 80 in Jackson on Tuesday.

Police Chief James Davis said Tyrell Snell and Yaquan Newell were both charged with murder. They’re accused of killing Lee M. Williams on December 1, 2021.

Tyrell Snell (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Yaquan Newell (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

In a separate case, police also arrested Emmanuel Jaynes who was out on bond for capital murder. He was accused of killing Darrius Reginald on January 27, 2021.

Emmanuel Jaynes (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Davis said the operation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected in the future. Further details about other arrests and pending charges have not been released at this time.