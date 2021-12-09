Jackson police arrest man after 3 killed in State Street house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man after three men were killed during a house fire on Wednesday, December 8.

The fire happened at a home on North State Street around 9:30 p.m. After firefighters were able to contain the fire, they found the bodies of three men inside the home.

During an investigation, authorities were able to identify a suspect. They said Charles Robinson III intentionally set the fire. He was arrested by Jackson police at another location.

Robinson has been charged with three counts of capital murder and arson. The victims have not been identified at this time.

