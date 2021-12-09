Jackson police arrest man after 3 killed in State Street house fire

THURSDAY: A warm front will move through the state today, featuring gust south winds. The will allow temperatures to increase despite mostly cloudy skies. With more humidity too, there will be a low chance of some pop-up showers in the afternoon. Highs will reach near 70°, about ten degrees above normal. Winds could gust to 25 mph at times in the afternoon. A few showers or storms could feature some brief downpours. The day won't be a washout, though with only about 30 percent chance of rain; chances will be slightly higher toward the Pine Belt.

FRIDAY and FRIDAY NIGHT: The warm front from Thursday will become connected with a deepening low pressure system over the central Great Plains. Out ahead of this system, warm and humid air will surge into the Lower Mississippi Valley, pushing afternoon highs to near record levels at about 80°F. As the low swings through Missouri into Illinois, it will sweep a cold front through Mississippi Friday night into Saturday morning. Model guidance has been giving mixed signals on how much severe weather we will see. However, there is already a Level 2 "Slight" threat of severe weather for our region north of the Natchez Trace, and a Level 1 "Marginal" threat in most locations elsewhere during the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat in any severe storms, but heavy downpours, hail, and a brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.