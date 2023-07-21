JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in June.

Police arrested Jayshon Studaway, 31, on Friday, July 21, 2023. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Captain Abraham Thompson said the homicide occurred in the 200 block of Sanford Street on Sunday, June 25.

According to Officer Sam Brown, a 39-year-old man was shot and killed. The unidentified man died at the scene.

Brown said another unidentified man was also shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any additional information about the homicide can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.