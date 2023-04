JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 60-year-old man for domestic-aggravated assault and sexual battery.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Venson McGee was arrested on Tuesday, April 11 on Lasalle Street.

According to Thompson, the incident occurred on February 6, 2023.

Anyone with additional information relating to this case can contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).