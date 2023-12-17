JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man who reported his car was stolen with a child inside.

Police responded to a call at the Family Dollar on Medgar Evers Boulevard Sunday afternoon after receiving a report about an auto theft and kidnapping.

Officer Sam Brown said the man, Stedmon Tolliver, told officers that there was a child inside his vehicle that had been stolen. After Tolliver was questioned, Brown said he admitted that he lied about the kidnapping.

However, investigators said that his vehicle was stolen, and they are attempting to locate the car.

Tolliver was arrested and charged with filing a false police report.