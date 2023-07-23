JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to multiple armed robberies.

Officer Sam Brown said Cameo Stuckey, 30, was arrested Sunday morning by the Jackson Police Narcotics Unit. Investigators arrested Stuckey after they spotted a blue Honda CRV that was the suspected vehicle used the in robberies in the 3000 block of Northside Drive.

Brown said Stuckey confessed to stealing the vehicle, as well as the armed robbery of the store at the same location.

He allegedly confessed to the armed robberies at a Shell gas station on McDowell Road, the SnoBizz on Old Canton Road, the Daylight Donuts on Old Canton Road, the Shoe Department on Highway 18, and the Cricket Wireless on State Street.

Brown said Stuckey also confessed to the attempted armed robbery of the Shell gas station on Highway 80.