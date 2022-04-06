JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday, April 1.

Police said Jaquanus Harvey McGee was arrested just before 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 in connection to the shooting death of Wendell Knowles, 40.

According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Knowles was shot and killed on Englewood Street during a robbery. Police said McGee had confronted Knowles about $5.00.

McGee was booked into the City Holding Facility and will be held until his initial court appearance on Thursday, April 7.