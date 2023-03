JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a teen during a dice game.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Larry Lewis was arrested on Monday, March 20 around 7:30 p.m. in connection to the death of 16-year-old Montrell Berry.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Lampton Avenue on Sunday, February 26. Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said people were playing a dice game when the shooting happened.