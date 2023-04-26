JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to the shootings that happened at two restaurants.

Officer Sam Brown said the first shooting happened at the Waffle House on I-55 North on Tuesday, April 25. According to Brown, Melvin Clincy, 26, shot multiple times into the location with a hunting rifle and fled the scene.

Police said Clincy was later captured on video at the Church’s Chicken on Medgar Evers Boulevard shooting into that location and wounding an employee.

Brown stated that the suspect returned to the Waffle House on I-55 where officers witnessed him firing more shots into the business again.

They said he fled the scene and crashed his vehicle into a pole on State Street. Clincy was arrested after the crash.