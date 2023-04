JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a rape that happened over the weekend.

Captain Abraham Thompson said the incident occurred on Saturday, April 1 in the 4800 block of Brookwood Place.

According to Thompson, 22-year-old Ulysses Nelson was arrested on Tuesday, April 4. He was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault and rape.