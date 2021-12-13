Jackson police arrest man in connection to Copiah County homicide

Jakavilus Willis (Courtesy: Copiah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man on Monday, December 13 in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on I-55 in Copiah County.

Copiah County deputies wanted Jakavilus Willis, 24, for murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened on Friday, November 26 around 11:00 p.m. Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) investigators said Trakie Richmond, of Crystal Springs, died in the shooting. Another person was injured.

