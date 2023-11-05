JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said seven people, including juveniles, were arrested after a shooting on Sunday, November 5.

Officer Sam Brown said police responded to the 2200 block of Charmwood Drive after a woman reported that her 2020 Kia Optima had been stolen around 6:00 a.m. at another location.

According to Brown, the victim and her male friend spotted the vehicle around 9:00 a.m. on Charmwood Drive, and it was occupied by five juveniles. The victim approached the juveniles, and they attempted to run away.

Brown said shots were fired during the incident, and one juvenile was shot twice in the leg.

Jackson police arrested all five juveniles in the 1300 block of Sharon Drive. One of them was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the juvenile is unknown.

Brown said the victim and her male friend were arrested along with the juveniles.