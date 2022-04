JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) Criminal Apprehension Team executed several search warrants over the weekend. Officers made several arrests and seized weapons and drugs.

According to JPD, officers confiscated several assault rifle, more than one pound of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl. Officers said they also discovered several military-grade bullet-proof vests in the raids.

Police are investigating how the suspects managed to get the weapons.