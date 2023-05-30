JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced an arrest was made in the case of a body being found in burned vehicle.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Jordan Selvage, 17, was arrested on Friday, May 26 and charged with capital murder.

The incident happened on Bon Air Street near Long Street on Thursday, May 11. Jackson firefighters responded to the area after receiving a call about a vehicle fire.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters said a body was found inside the burned vehicle. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 18-year-old Gabriel Warren.

The coroner said Warren had been shot.

Anyone with any additional information about the crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.