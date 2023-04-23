JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened in March.

Police said Kendarious Shaw, 16, was arrested just before 12:00 p.m. on Glenmont Drive on Thursday, April 20. He was charged with capital murder.

According to Captain Abraham Thompson, Shaw was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Robinson Road near Langley Street on Saturday, March 25.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.