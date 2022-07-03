JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested by Jackson police on various charges on Sunday, July 3.

Jackson Police Chief Deric Hearn said Quanellius Terry, 36, was arrested on Longview place on arrest warrants from 2019 for shooting into an occupied dwelling. Terry was also charged with domestic violence disturbing the family peace.

Hearn said Jared Washington, 32, was arrested on Nimitz Street for felony malicious mischief and attempted arson. The Jackson Fire Department is investigating the arson.

Quanellius Terry, (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department).

Jared Washington, (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department).

Courtney Anderson, (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department).

Courtney Anderson, 37, was arrested on outstanding warrants for auto burglary and felony malicious mischief.