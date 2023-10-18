JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested three teenagers in connection to a carjacking.

The incident happened at the Marathon gas station in the 300 block of West Northside Drive on Tuesday, October 17. Officer Sam Brown said a red Dodge Charger was stolen from the location.

The vehicle was later spotted by officers on Martin Luther King Dr. traveling at a high rate of speed.

Brown said the vehicle was then located on Mosley Avenue near Northside Drive. Police arrested three teenagers and charged them with carjacking.

The teens have been identified as 18-year-old Kameron Robinson, 16-year-old Lashaun Levy and 15-year-old Cordarius Fleming.