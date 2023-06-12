JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man and a teenager for two separate murder cases.

Captain Abraham Thompson said the first homicide happened on May 21 in the area of Wabash Street near Ohio Street.

He said Isaiah McCray, 19, was arrested around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. McCray was charged with murder.

According to Thompson, the second homicide happened in the 900 block of Flag Chapel Road.

He said Elijah Ervin, 17, was arrested around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9. He was charged with murder.

Isaiah McCray (Courtesy: JPD)

Elijah Ervin (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with information about the two cases can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.