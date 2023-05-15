JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman in connection to a homicide.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Silvia Aroche, 41, was arrested just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

According to Thompson, the homicide happened in the 2100 block of Robinson Street on Sunday. Aroche was charged with murder.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 33-year-old Moises Garcia. The coroner said Garcia had been shot.

Anyone with information relating to this crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.