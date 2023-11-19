JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 14-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly breaking into a vehicle.

Officer Sam Brown said the incident happened on Saturday, November 18 around 10:30 p.m. in the Queen Eleanor Lane area.

According to Brown, three teenagers were detained on Flag Chapel Road. Officers said they searched the area and discovered a Kia Soul had been burglarized.

Witnesses said a 14-year-old boy burglarized and attempted to steal the Kia by breaking out the window and breaking the steering column.

Brown said the 14-year-old was arrested and charged with vehicle burglary. He said a 15-year-old boy, who is currently out on bond for two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, was released to his father.

According to Brown, a 15-year-old girl was charged with possession of marijuana and released to her parents.

The teenagers have not been identified.