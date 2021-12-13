Jackson police chief addresses violent weekend during news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two deadly back-to-back shootings this weekend in Jackson were the main talking points of the meeting.

Three people were killed in a shooting on Bratton Street on Sunday, December 12. The day before, a woman was fatally shot while sitting in her car on Dalton Street.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis brought up a string of fatal arsons that recently occurred, one of which happened at a personal care home.

“It’s hard to understand when an individual commits arson and kills three people inside a house. We don’t understand that. We couldn’t be there to prevent that, nor could we ever think or predict that. Who would do that?” said Davis.

He also said 86% of homicides are related to interpersonal relationships.