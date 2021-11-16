Jackson police chief calls for new jail facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Chief James Davis said he hopes a new jail will be built to house misdemeanor offenders.

He said the department is solving crimes at a rate higher than the national average, and officers are doing their jobs. Davis hopes city and county leaders will work to make the investment into a new facility.

“We have over 35 since March of last year; over 3,500 people that should have went to jail, but we were in a situation without a jail. We have to give them the sheet of paper hoping they go come to court on that paper. Many times, they do not show up for court, so we constantly running across these same individuals terrorizing our city,” said Davis.

Hinds County supervisors are also considering new jail facilities in the metro.