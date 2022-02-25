JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Chief James Davis spoke about a recent lawsuit that was filed against the police department’s Ticket, Arrest, and Tow (TAT) initiative.

The Mississippi Center for Justice filed the lawsuit on Thursday. They said using roadblocks to solve crimes is unconstitutional.

However, Davis said the department has been conducting checkpoints to check for driver’s licenses and proof of insurance, not roadblocks.

“We hear from a majority of the community that said they are afraid to drive in Jackson because of the way people are driving. So, the safety checkpoints are to ensure that all drivers are in compliance with the state law. We have to show great presence out there to ensure that all of our streets, highways, roadways are safe,” said Davis.

The police chief said the department will continue with the checkpoints across all precincts in the city.