Jackson Police Chief talks with kids about drugs

This annual Red Week assembly took place today at Galloway Elementary. Jackson Police Chief James Davis spoke to the kids about the importance of resisting drugs.

The theme of today’s event was “Life is your journey, Travel drug-free.”

the event featured writings from students in literary genres like poetry rap and essay about staying drug and alcohol free.

Davis was the guest speaker and had the children make a pledge to him and their parents that they would contact the police if they were ever offered drugs.



“I need a pledge a pinky promise from every one. Everyone knows what a pinky promise is? Promise me if someone tries to offer you drugs. Promise me you’ll call the police.”

Chief Davis also stressed the importance of the kids being their best and doing their work in school.