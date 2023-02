JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020.

Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene.

Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected shooter.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

If you recognize the individual, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).