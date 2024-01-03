JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are still searching for a man who disappeared nearly eight years ago.

Kourtenay Davis was last seen in Jackson on January 16, 2016. He was driving a black 2013 Chevy Camera. Police said the vehicle was later found abandoned.

According to investigators, Davis was last seen with a male acquaintance in the area of Brookwood Road near McDowell Road.

Davis was 26-years-old at the time of his disappearance, and he would be 34 now.

Kourtenay Davis (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).